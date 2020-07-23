Survivors of Charlottesville Attack Open Up in Investigation Discovery's 'Impact of Hate' (Exclusive)

The program will include Susan Bro, the mother of victim Heather Heyer, along with several survivors on the third anniversary of the tragedy.

Investigation Discovery is talking to the survivors of the attack in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 that left one person dead and dozens more injured.

A two-hour special, titled Impact of Hate: Charlottesville, will premiere on the third anniversary of the attack in Charlottesville, where white supremacists and neo-Nazis gathered to protest the removal of Confederate monuments throughout the South that culminated in the "Unite the Right" rally.

Amid a peaceful counterprotest, a man deliberately drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, which resulted in the death of 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer and left dozens injured.

The ID special will feature interviews with Susan Bro, the mother of Heyer, along with several survivors. Through first-person interviews, the survivors will open up about "the horror they endured and how the hateful actions of that fateful day left collateral damage for a lifetime," according to the network.

"Impact of Hate: Charlottesville showcases the power of ordinary people who stepped up to do the right thing, and sparked a national conversation about our fractured past and the harsh realities of our present," said Henry Schleiff, group president, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. "As we air this on the third anniversary of the attack, we reflect on this pivotal moment in our not-so-distant history where our nation witnessed an astonishing and, ultimately, tragic example of how much hatred exists in the world, today."

Impact of Hate: Charlottesville will premiere at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The special is produced for ID by October Films, where Gillian Pachter is executive producer and showrunner, and Erin Cramer is series director. For ID, Meredith Russell is a coordinating producer, Pamela Deutsch is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vp production and Kevin Bennett is general manager.