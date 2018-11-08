'Charmed,' 'Legacies,' 'All American' Get Additional Episodes at The CW

Of the three fall rookies, 'Charmed' is the only one that will receive a full-season order of nine extra episodes as the other pair will clock in at 16 each.

The CW is solidifying its fall freshman dramas.

The younger-skewing broadcast network has handed out a full-season order of nine additional episodes for its Charmed reboot and has picked up fellow rookies All American and Legacies for three episodes each. The back orders arrive after all three series scored bonus script orders ahead of their respective premieres last month when The CW added five scripts for Charmed (which will now total 22 episodes) and three each for All American (for a total of 16) and The Vampire Diaries/The Originals follow-up Legacies (also 16). The CW still has yet to set midseason dates for rookies Rosewell and In the Dark and returning dramas The 100, iZombie and Jane the Virgin.



While same-day ratings mean little to The CW, all three rookie shows have posted sizable gains with seven days of delayed viewing: All American grows 57 percent among total viewers, 54 percent among adults 18-34 and 65 percent in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demo; Charmed improves 84 percent among total viewers, 105 percent in 18-34 and 108 percent with 18-49; and Legacies rises 58 percent among total viewers, 82 percent among 18-34 and 90 percent in 18-49.

All three series are strong digital performers on CWTV.com. Charmed and Legacies rank as The CW's third and fourth most-streamed series on the site and the network's app, ranking just behind The Flash and Riverdale. Legacies, which boasts a built-in fanbase from not one but two other previous shows in the franchise, has had the strongest launch of a new show on The CW's digital platforms.

Among the fall freshman class of 2018-19 on the other networks: All of ABC's new comedies and dramas have scored additional episodes; CBS has picked up more of everything but Happy Together and Murphy Brown (which was not expected); Fox has ordered more of everything save Rel; and NBC revealed Thursday that I Feel Bad would wrap after its initial order of 13, with that series the net's lone rookie to not add additional installments.