'Cheer' Producer Boardwalk Pictures Inks Jonathan Hausfater to Overall Deal (Exclusive)

Unscripted producer and executive Jonathan Hausfater has signed an overall deal with Boardwalk Pictures, the company behind Netflix's breakout docuseries Cheer.

Under the deal Hausfater will launch a production company, ClubHaus, and develop projects for Boardwalk Pictures, which specializes in nonfiction content. In addition to Cheer, the company produces Netflix's Chef's Table, Last Chance U and The Goop Lab, among others.

"Jonathan is truly a gifted storyteller, always with his finger on the pulse of what’s next in the world of entertainment and pop culture," said Boardwalk Pictures president Andrew Fried. "We are thrilled to build upon our wonderful creative partnership with him and to be able to support ClubHaus as he builds it to be an important emerging voice in the unscripted space."

Boardwalk and Hausfater collaborated with Lena Waithe on You Ain't Got These, a show about sneaker culture that will debut when shortform streamer Quibi launches April 6.

"Boardwalk Pictures has truly helped evolve the landscape of unscripted storytelling in this new streaming era," said Hausfater. "What was once only ever considered to be reality programming, has now been elevated to a far more premium form of entertainment. I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with Andrew Fried and his team at Boardwalk for many years and am excited to take it to the next level."

Hausfater worked in development at Studio Lambert and was a senior producer on that company's Undercover Boss. He's also worked as a creative executive at 51 minds, All3Media and Fremantle North America and was the director of unscripted development for The Jackal Group, where he helped package Tidying Up With Marie Kondo for Netflix. He is repped by WME.