Chelsea Handler Stand-Up Special Set at HBO Max

The set will be the comedian's first since 2014's 'Uganda Be Kidding Me.'

Chelsea Handler is returning to stand-up.

The comedian and author will front her first stand-up special in six years at HBO Max. The untitled special comes on the heels of her best-selling memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me.

"No one makes me laugh like Chelsea, and we are thrilled to partner with her on this long awaited return to stand-up," said Suzanna Makkos, executive vp original comedy and animation for HBO Max. "We feel lucky to be able to share with our audience her evolution and personal growth that she relays so beautifully in this hour special."

Said Handler, "I didn’t want to return to stand-up until I had something important to say. I do now. I’m absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to be reunited with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with."

The special will be Handler's first since 2014's Uganda Be Kidding Me, and also the first after she spent several years at Netflix, where she hosted a talk show that ran for two seasons and a documentary called Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea.

The special will feature Handler discussing her family, friendships and her first foray into therapy and reflections on her journey toward self-awareness with the help of her reliable companion, cannabis.

Handler's special joins a stand-up roster that also includes sets from Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah. Conan O'Brien's Team Coco will also produce five specials for the streamer, which launches May 27.