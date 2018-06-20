Cher Reveals She and Meryl Streep Saved Woman From Being Assaulted

The singer joined James Corden for a round of 'The Late Late Show's' "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" and chose to eat a dried caterpillar instead of reveal her favorite lovers.

The 72-year old music icon joined in on a not-so-delicious game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with host James Corden, in which both took turns choosing whether to answer potentially embarrassing questions with juicy details or eat things that most people would never want on their plate.

"Cher, you said Tom Cruise is one of your five favorite lovers," said Corden, quickly getting to the good stuff. "Who are the other four?"

Cher immediately shrieked, laughed and chose to eat a dried caterpillar instead.

Tom Cruise wasn't the only thing Corden wanted Cher to open up about. During their interview, the singer was asked about her long running friendship with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! costar Meryl Streep and the time that they saved a woman in New York City from being assaulted.

On an ice cream run 1983, Meryl and Cher saw a man ripping the clothes off of a woman and immediately stepped in by yelling and screaming at the man.

"Meryl starts screaming and I start screaming and we run towards this gigantic man and he turns and starts running towards us," the star recalled. "We split and he ran through us and we ran up to the girl. All of her clothes were torn and she was clutching her bag. So we're putting her together, kind of trying to get her to look a little bit, you know, like she hasn't just been ravaged, and she looks at us and goes, 'Oh my God! I've just been saved by Meryl Streep and Cher! I'm an actress and I work in a cafe where we sing and all my friends are going to be so jealous!'"

