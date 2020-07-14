'Chernobyl' Producer Snags Rights to Jennifer Weiner's 'Mrs. Everything'

Sister, the company behind the Emmy-winning HBO limited series, adds the novel to its growing slate of projects.

Chernobyl producer Sister has optioned rights to Jennifer Weiner's novel Mrs. Everything and will develop the book for TV.

The best-seller, a multi-generational story about two sisters, Jo and Bethie Kaufman, that spans more than half a century, from their' 1950s childhood to the present day. Mrs. Everything follows Jo and Bethie from growing up in post-war Detroit through the Civil Rights era, Vietnam and women's liberation, as they struggle to honor their unique truths versus pleasing the world.

Weiner, Carla Hacken of Paper Pictures and Sister's Kate Fenske will executive produce.

The novel joins a burgeoning slate of projects for Sister. Last week the company joined with Amazon Studios, The New York Times and Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment to develop The Jungle Prince of Delhi for Amazon, based on Ellen Barry's Times story about deposed Indian aristocrats living in a ruined palace in Delhi.

The company is also behind medical dramedy This Is Going to Hurt for AMC and the BBC, BBC/Netflix's Giri/Haji and Amazon's The Power, and has rights to James McBride's novel Deacon King Kong.

Mrs. Everything, Weiner's 13th novel, made numerous best-of lists in 2019. Should it go forward as a series (no outlet is attached yet), it will be the first of her books adapted for TV. In Her Shoes was made into a 2005 film starring Toni Collette and Cameron Diaz. Weiner also co-created the Raven-Symoné series State of Georgia, which aired on ABC Family in 2011.

Weiner is repped by CAA for film and television, Joanna Pulcini Literary Management for publishing, Jake Weiner of Good Fear Management and attorney Joe Weiner of Miloknay Weiner.