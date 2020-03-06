Cheyenne Jackson Joins Mayim Bialik in Fox Comedy 'Call Me Kat'

The 'American Horror Story' and '30 Rock' veteran will play the male lead in the project.

Fox's comedy Call Me Kat has found its male lead in Cheyenne Jackson.

The American Horror Story and 30 Rock veteran will star opposite Mayim Bialik in the multicamera comedy, which has a series production commitment from the network. The cast also includes Swoosie Kurtz and Kyla Pratt.

Based on the BBC series Miranda, Call Me Kat stars The Big Bang Theory's Bialik as Carla, a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother (Kurtz) to prove that you cannot have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jackson will play Max, Kat's high school crush who recently returned from teaching English overseas and now works as a bartender across the street from the cat café. He's coming off a long-term relationship with an ex whom Kat imagines to be the most beautiful woman in the world — but Max values personality and humor over physical attractiveness.

Call Me Kat comes from That's Wonderful Productions — the company headed by Bialik's Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons — Bialik's Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Darlene Hunt (The Big C, The Conners) wrote the pilot and executive produces with Bialik, Parsons, Todd Spiewak of That's Wonderful, Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios and Miranda Hart, creator of the British show. Eric Norsoph of That's Wonderful and Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught of Sad Clown are producers.

Jackson's recent credits include HBO's Watchmen, Disney's Descendants 3 and American Woman at Paramount Network. He's repped by Gersh, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman.

Deadline first reported the casting.