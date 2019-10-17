TV Ratings: 'Chicago' Crossover Juices NBC, 'Masked Singer' Improves

All three Windy City shows score season highs and help NBC tie Fox for the nightly lead in adults 18-49.

NBC's three-show Chicago crossover resulted in ratings boosts for all three series and lifted the network to its best-in-season Wednesday showing with regular programming in three years.

The Masked Singer also improved a little for Fox, and Survivor rose to season highs on CBS.

Chicago Fire (airing an hour earlier than usual) led off the three-part "Infection" crossover with a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.07 million viewers, up from 1.2 and 7.7 million a year ago. Chicago Med (1.4, 8.83 million) and Chicago PD (1.4, 8.63 million) both grew by double digits, with PD jumping by 40 percent in the 18-49 demo and 36 percent in viewers versus last week's numbers.

At Fox, The Masked Singer remained the night's top show in adults 18-49 with a 2.1, up from 2.0 last week. Its 7.22 million viewers was also up a little. Almost Family (0.7, 2.48 million) was even with its week-ago performance.

Survivor scored season highs of 1.4 among adults 18-49 and 6.84 million viewers on CBS. SEAL Team ticked up to 0.7 in the demo, and SWAT's 0.5 is even with last week's early numbers (it adjusted up to 0.6 in the finals). SWAT doubled its premiere 18-49 rating with a week of delayed viewing.

ABC's Schooled (0.8 in adults 18-49) and Modern Family (1.0) each improved a little week to week, while The Goldbergs (1.0), Single Parents (0.7) and Stumptown (0.6) were all steady; the latter was among the biggest gainers from delayed viewing among new series. The CW's Riverdale and Nancy Drew (both 0.2) came down some from their premieres last week.

Fox and NBC tied for the adults 18-49 lead in primetime at 1.4. CBS is at 0.9 in the key ad demographic, just ahead of ABC's 0.8. Telemundo (0.5) narrowly beat Univision (0.4), and The CW is back of the pack at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.