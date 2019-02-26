All 3 'Chicago' Dramas Renewed at NBC

'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago PD' are all averaging better than 11 million viewers for the season.

NBC's three Chicago shows will all be back next season.

The network on Tuesday announced renewals for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. The senior member of the Dick Wolf-produced franchise, Fire, will enter its eighth season in 2019-20; PD is renewed for a seventh season and Med for a fifth.

"We remain in awe of the job Dick Wolf, our producers, casts and crews do in creating some of the most compelling television today," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC, said in a statement. "The 'Chicago' franchise is a linchpin of our schedule, and we're thrilled that audiences have embraced our Wednesdays with such incredible passion for these shows and characters."

NBC this season put all three Universal TV series together on a single night, and it has paid off as all three have increased their total audiences year to year. The lineup has carried the network to 15 straight total-viewer wins on Wednesday night when all three shows have aired originals.

In live-plus-7 day ratings for the season to date, Chicago Fire is averaging 11.7 million viewers (up 17 percent vs. 2017-18), Med 11.4 million (up 9 percent) and PD 11.1 million (up 6 percent). Fire's adults 18-49 rating of 2.1 is even with a year ago, and PD (2.1) and Med (2.0) are within 0.1 of their 2017-18 averages — no small feat in a season when overall 18-49 ratings on the broadcast networks are off by about 10 percent.

Including those scheduled for Wednesday, the three shows have collectively aired 352 episodes.

Wolf executive produces all three series along with his Wolf Films partners Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Fire's exec producers are Derek Haas, Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary and Michael Brandt. PD is exec produced by Rick Eid, Haas and Eriq LaSalle, and Med by Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Michael Waxman, Matt Olmstead, Brandt and Haas.

The three Chicago series join fellow NBC renewals New Amsterdam, Will & Grace and The Good Place on the network's 2019-20 schedule. The Wolf-produced Law & Order: SVU is still awaiting word on whether it will receive a record-breaking 21st season, but NBC has given a series commitment to the spinoff Law & Order: Hate Crimes.