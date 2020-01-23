TV Ratings: 'Chicago' Trio Scores Again for NBC

ABC's 'The Goldbergs' builds somewhat on last week's low numbers, and CBS' 'Criminal Minds' remains steady.

For the second straight week, NBC's three Chicago shows powered the network to an across-the-board ratings victory Wednesday. ABC's comedy The Goldbergs also bounced back some from last week's lows.

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire tied for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime, each drawing a 1.1 rating (down a little bit from 1.2 apiece a week ago). Chicago PD was right behind at 1.0 (also down a tenth of a point). The three Dick Wolf-produced shows also snagged the three biggest total audiences of the night, with Med's 8.37 million leading the way.

All three shows average at least 10.75 million viewers and a 1.7 in the 18-49 demo for the season with a week of delayed viewing.

At ABC, The Goldbergs scored a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 4.05 million viewers, up 0.1 in the demo and about half a million viewers from last week's lows. Schooled (0.7, 2.98 million) also ticked up, but Modern Family came down some to 0.8 and 3.51 million viewers. Single Parents (0.6, 2.49 million) and Stumptown (0.4, 2.38 million) held steady.

CBS' Criminal Minds remained rock steady with 4.46 million viewers and a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo. Undercover Boss (4.44 million, 0.7) also held, but SWAT (3.42 million, 0.5) slipped a little. The latter will nearly double its audience with a week of delayed viewing.

Fox aired reruns of the first two episodes of 911: Lone Star — and got better numbers (0.4 in adults 18-49, 2 million viewers) than Flirty Dancing and Almost Family put up in the past couple of weeks. Riverdale returned to The CW with a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo, even with its last airing Dec. 11. Nancy Drew posted a 0.1.

NBC led the 18-49 rankings for the night with a 1.0 rating. ABC and CBS tied for second place with 0.6, while Univision averaged a 0.5. Fox and Telemundo each put up 0.4s, and The CW earned a 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.