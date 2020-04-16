TV Ratings: 'Chicago Fire' Finale Reaches All-Time Viewer High

The season finale of Chicago Fire on Wednesday drew the largest same-day audience in the show's history, helping NBC sweep all three hours of primetime in total viewers. ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire declined significantly in its second week.

Chicago Fire's 9.33 million viewers edges the previous series high of 9.32 million way back in December 2013, the show's second season. It drew a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, even with a week ago. Chicago Med (9.22 million viewers, 1.1 in 18-49) closed its season with its second-largest viewer tally, and Chicago PD (7.9 million, 1.1) had its largest non-crossover audience of the past several seasons, dating back to January 2016.

The Masked Singer posted a 1.7 among adults 18-49 and 6.66 million viewers for Fox with a singalong special. It remained No. 1 in primetime among in the 18-49 demographic. The finale of Lego Masters (1.2, 3.97 million) is even with last week in adults 18-49 and up a little in total viewers.

On ABC, week two of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Millionaire revival came down a good amount from its premiere, which was boosted by the Modern Family finale. Wednesday's edition drew a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.85 million viewers, vs. 1.1 and 6.2 million last week. Schooled (0.7, 3.35 million) ticked up from its last outing, while The Goldbergs (0.8, 4.44 million) and American Housewife (0.6, 3.15 million) dipped a little in adults 18-49 while holding steady in viewers. Single Parents (0.5, 2.52 million) returned to ratings on par with its last few airings in February.

CBS' Survivor stayed solid with 8.04 million viewers and a 1.5 in the 18-49 demo. Reruns of SEAL Team and SWAT rounded out the night for the network. Riverdale returned to The CW with a 0.2 in the demo, in line with its season average, and Nancy Drew was steady at 0.1.

Fox led the 18-49 rankings for the night with a 1.5 rating, beating out NBC's 1.1 (the latter held a sizable lead in total viewers). CBS (0.8) edged ABC (0.7) for third place. Univision followed with a 0.5, topping Telemundo (0.4) and The CW (0.1).

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.