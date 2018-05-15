'Chicago Fire' Star Monica Raymund Exits

Six seasons and done.

Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund has opted to exit NBC's recently renewed Dick Wolf drama. The actress confirmed her departure with a handwritten note posted to her social media page Tuesday.



"It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next chapter in life," she wrote. "I'll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew. On to the next! See you on the ice."

Season six of Chicago Fire marked a year of change after co-creator and co-showrunner Michael Brandt and producer-director Joe Chappelle both departed the series. Brandt had replaced Matt Olmstead at the top of the veteran procedural, with the latter leaving last season for a lucrative overall deal at ABC Studios.

Raymund was one of the five original Chicago Fire regulars whose contracts expired after season six. Three of the others — Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney and, more recently, Eamonn Walker — inked deals to return. Still awaiting word is David Eigenberg.

Raymund was considered the female lead on Chicago Fire, with the most recent season finale ending on a cliffhanger involving her character.

Her departure comes a year after Wolf's Chicago P.D. saw female lead Sophia Bush leave the series.

