TV Ratings: 'Chicago Fire' Hits 12-Month Viewer High

A crossover between two of NBC's Chicago shows Wednesday lifted both — with Chicago Fire drawing its biggest same-day viewership in a year.

Chicago PD also hit a multi-month high in viewers. CBS' Survivor topped Fox's The Masked Singer in total viewers, but the latter kept its title as the night's top show among adults 18-49.

Chicago Fire's 8.56 million viewers were the most for the show since 8.85 million people watched Feb. 20, 2019. PD followed with 8.16 million viewers, its biggest same-day audience in four months (the last time the Dick Wolf franchise had a full crossover event). Both shows earned 1.2 ratings among adults 18-49, up a bit from last week. Chicago Med was also up week to week with 8.53 million viewers and a 1.2 in the 18-49 demo. NBC led each hour of primetime in total viewers by a healthy margin.

Survivor posted nearly identical numbers to last week's outing, matching its previous 1.4 in the 18-49 demographic and coming within 40,000 viewers of last week's mark (7.12 million versus 7.16 million). SEAL Team returned from a two-month hiatus to somewhat lower numbers, drawing 0.6 and 0.5 in adults 18-49 for its a pair of episodes and averaging 4.17 million viewers over the two hours.

At Fox, The Masked Singer (1.7 in adults 18-49, 6.68 million viewers) declined week to week (versus 2.0 and 7.12 million) but remained primetime's No. 1 show in the demo. Lego Masters held at 1.0 in adults 18-49 and improved a bit in viewers to 3.13 million.

ABC's The Goldbergs held steady in adults 18-49 at 0.8, while Single Parents (0.5) slipped a little with a repeat of Modern Family as a lead-in. A 20/20 special devoted to Shark Tank posted a 0.4 at 10 p.m. The CW's Riverdale (0.2) and Nancy Drew (0.1) were steady in adults 18-49.

Fox led the 18-49 race in primetime with a 1.4 rating, beating out NBC's 1.2. CBS finished third with 0.8. ABC and Univision tied with 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.4, and The CW trailed with a 0.2.

