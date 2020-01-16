TV Ratings: 'Chicago' Dramas Power NBC Sweep

The three shows record Wednesday's best numbers in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

NBC's Chicago dramas swept Wednesday's ratings, recording the night's three best performances on the broadcast networks across several measures. ABC's The Goldbergs returned from hiatus to a same-day series low in adults 18-49.

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire tied for the top spot among adults 18-49, each scoring a 1.2 rating. Med had a slightly bigger total audience of 8.37 million to 8.13 million for Fire. Both shows improved on their week-ago ratings. Chicago PD ticked up in adults 18-49 to 1.1 but slipped a little in viewers to 6.76 million, ranking third in primetime.

The three shows also had the top ratings on the broadcast networks among adults 18-34 and adults 25-54.

No other show on the networks reached a 1.0 Wednesday. ABC's Modern Family (0.9) came closest and also drew 3.84 million viewers. That was in line with its last outing before its Jeopardy-fueled spike last week. The Goldbergs (0.7, 3.61 million) had its smallest initial audience ever. Schooled (0.6, 2.87 million), Single Parents (0.6, 2.48 million) and Stumptown (0.4, 2.48 million) were all on par with recent performances.

On CBS, Undercover Boss (0.7 in adults 18-49, 4.4 million viewers) and Criminal Minds (0.7, 4.56 million) each matched their premiere ratings from a week ago. SWAT returned from a month off to a 0.6 and 3.64 million viewers, which are about its same-day season averages.

Fox's Flirty Dancing improved slightly week to week to a 0.4 in the demo and 1.5 million viewers. Almost Family earned a 0.3 and 1.02 million viewers. The recently renewed Nancy Drew returned on The CW with a 0.1 in adults 18-49 and 668,000 viewers.

NBC's 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 topped the night, beating second-place CBS (0.7) by half a point. ABC came in third at 0.6, followed by Univision at 0.5. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.