TV Ratings: 'Chicago Med,' 'Fire' Draw Biggest Audiences Since 2015

The NBC dramas lead another night of heavy broadcast viewing Wednesday, and 'Survivor' draws its biggest audience in two years.

NBC's Chicago Med and Chicago Fire each delivered their biggest overall audiences in more than four years Wednesday. Survivor also grew, passing The Masked Singer in total viewers on another heavy night of broadcast viewing amid widespread stay-home mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago Med's 9.51 million viewers and Fire's 9.1 million were the most for both shows since Dec. 8, 2015 — a span of 97 episodes for Med and 99 for Fire. Chicago PD followed with 7.82 million viewers, its third-best outing of the season (the two ahead of it were crossover episodes). Med also ticked up in adults 18-49 to a 1.4 rating, and Fire (1.3) and PD (1.2) were even with last week.

Survivor's 8.13 million viewers were the most for the show in two years, and it tied last week's season high in adults 18-49 at 1.6. SEAL Team (5.23 million viewers, 0.7 in adults 18-49) also turned in above-average numbers for CBS, while SWAT (3.8 million, 0.5) was in line with its season average.

Fox's The Masked Singer dipped a little versus last week's numbers but still led the night in adults 18-49 with a 2.1, along with 7.82 million total viewers. Lego Masters held at 1.2 in the 18-49 demo and improved in viewers to 3.75 million (pending updates).

ABC's The Goldbergs (0.9 in 18-49, 4.72 million viewers) and Schooled (0.6, 3.26 million) each came down some from last week. American Housewife (0.6, 2.82 million) was fairly steady following a Modern Family rerun, and the season finale of Stumptown (0.5, 2.72 million) was also in line with last week. The CW aired repeats.

Fox topped primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating, beating NBC's 1.3. CBS came in third with 1.0. ABC was next with 0.6, followed by Univision (0.5), Telemundo (0.4) and The CW (0.2).

