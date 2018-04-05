'Chicago PD' Showrunner Renews Overall Deal With Universal TV

Rick Eid is staying put at Universal Television.

In an era of increased competition for top writers and producers, the Chicago PD showrunner has renewed his overall deal with the studio behind Dick Wolf's NBC procedural.

Eid's two-year deal extends his relationship with Universal TV, where he has been a frequent collaborator with studio-based Wolf for more than a decade. In addition to serving as showrunner on Chicago PD, Eid held the same post at Law & Order: SVU for a season in 2016 after having served as a co-executive producer on the mothership.

"Rick has done an excellent job shepherding and maintaining the quality of Chicago PD this season. I’m thrilled his talents will remain at Universal Television for the foreseeable future," Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe said.

Added Wolf: "Rick and I have worked together off and on for the past 13 years and he has become a versatile and invaluable member of our team."

Eid's new deal helps cement the future of Chicago PD, the first spinoff of Wolf's Chicago Fire. Eid signed on as showrunner for the series in 2017 after Matt Olmstead — who helped launch and initially run the drama — exited for a lucrative overall deal with ABC Studios.

Chicago PD, now in its fifth season, recently celebrated its landmark 100th episode and remains a valuable performer for NBC on Wednesdays. Chicago PD, along with Wolf's Fire, Chicago Med and SVU, are all expected to return for the 2018-19 broadcast season.

Eid, whose credits also include Conviction, Hostages and Dark Blue, is repped by WME.

His pact arrives as Netflix has lured the two most prolific producers — Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy — away from the studio system and their longtime homes at ABC Studios and 20th Century Fox Television, respectively, with nine-figure deals. The streaming giant, estimated to spend $8 billion on content this year, continues to look for prolific producers and proven brands for additional overall deals. Wolf, who signed a mammoth five-year deal with Universal Television and has two years remaining with the studio, has been a subject of speculation for one such Netflix offer but is expected to remain at his longtime home.