TV Ratings: 'Chicago PD' Reaches Season High, 'Survivor' Steady in Return

'The Masked Singer' stays hot as well, tying its second-best 18-49 rating of the season.

A crossover between Chicago Fire and Chicago PD paid dividends for both NBC shows Wednesday. Survivor opened its new season with fairly steady ratings on CBS, and The Masked Singer continued it strong run on Fox.

Chicago PD hit season highs in both adults 18-49 (1.4) and total viewers (9.09 million) for the second half of the crossover. Fire also had its biggest total audience of the season at 9.04 million viewers and scored a 1.3 in the 18-49 demo, up from 1.1 a week ago. Chicago Med (1.3, 9.08 million) was a little above average as well.

The premiere of Survivor's 38th season delivered a 1.6 in the demo and 7.76 million viewers on CBS, a touch below the show's fall debut (1.7, 7.83 million) but ahead of the season 37 average of 1.5 and 7.46 million. The World's Best, however, continued to decline, averaging 0.6 for a two-hour episode.

The Masked Singer's 2.6 in adults 18-49 tied its second-best demo rating of the season. The show's 8.22 million viewers were also the second-highest of the season, behind only the premiere. At 8 p.m., 24 Hours to Hell and Back ticked up to a 1.1 in the demo.

Modern Family returned from a week off to a series-low 1.1 on ABC. The Goldbergs matched last week's 1.1, and rookies Schooled (0.9) and Single Parents (0.7) each improved slightly. Match Game was steady at 0.5.

Fox averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime, beating out NBC's 1.3. CBS was third at 1.0, followed by ABC at 0.8. The CW got a 0.2 from reruns of Riverdale and All American.