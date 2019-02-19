'Childrens Hospital' Team Reunites for Netflix Comedy Starring Erinn Hayes, Rob Huebel

'Medical Police' hails from writers Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern and David Wain, who will also reunite with many recurring favorites from the Adult Swim favorite.

Netflix is getting the Childrens Hospital team back together again.

The streamer has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for Medical Police, a half-hour scripted comedy starring Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel and from the same creative team as the former Adult Swim favorite.

Written and exec produced by Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern and David Wain (three-fourths of the team behind Childrens Hospital), the comedy revolves around two American physicians (Hayes, Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, who discover a civilization-threatening virus and are recruited as government agents in a race against time and around the world to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.

Childrens Hospital favorites Malin Akerman, Lake Bell, Corddry and Ken Marino will have recurring guest star roles. Wain and Bill Benz will direct the series, which hails from Warner Horizon Television. (Childrens Hospital was also produced by Warners.)

The order for Medical Police arrives two and a half years after Childrens Hospital wrapped its seven-season and 86-episode run on Adult Swim after starting out as a streaming hit on TheWB.com. Corddry created the series and developed it alongside Stern and Wain. Akerman, Bell, Hayes, Huebel and Marino starred alongside Megan Mullally, Henry Winkler, Zandy Hartig and Brian Huskey.

The series arrives as Netflix continues to clean house of both dramas and comedies as it refines its approach to scripted fare. The streamer on Monday alone canceled its two remaining Marvel dramas and comedy Friends From College, the latter of which was produced in-house.