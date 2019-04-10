Chip and Joanna Gaines Cable Network to Launch in 2020

The 'Fixer Upper' stars' new venture will take over what is currently the DIY Network.

Discovery and Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines have set a date for the launch of their joint venture.

The couple's company, Magnolia, and the cable giant will launch a new channel in summer 2020 that will overhaul what is currently the DIY Network. The Gaineses will serve as chief creative officers for the as-yet-unnamed channel, and current HGTV president Allison Page will have the same title at the new venture.

"Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them,” said Discovery CEO David Zaslav. "They've got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses — they’ve built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people’s passion."

Zaslav said on a Discovery earnings call in February that the goal of the new venture would be to "take a network that is doing OK and take it to the next level" and also build a multiplatform business. To that end, the new network will launch with a TV Everywhere app for cable customers. A subscription-based streaming service that will include short- and longform content, with a focus on "view and do" instructional videos, will come later.

"Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages and helps to build bridges across our communities," said the Gaineses. "We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together. We believe David Zaslav and the team at Discovery are the perfect partners for this ambitious joint venture, and we know Allison Page is the right person to lead this charge. We're ready to get started and are expectant for all that's ahead."

Discovery says programming on the new channel will be "unique, inspiring and family-friendly" and focus on topics including community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design. All episodes of Fixer Upper, which ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018, will live on the channel as well.

DIY Network is currently in about 52 million homes.