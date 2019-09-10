Chip and Joanna Gaines Among First Wave of SXSW 2020 Speakers

Chip and Joanna Gaines are among the first set of speakers confirmed for the 2020 edition of South by Southwest.

The former Fixer Upper stars and soon-to-be heads of a cable network will travel about 100 miles south from their home in Waco, Texas, to Austin for the conference. SXSW has also named its first two keynote speakers in former Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aimé and musician and artist Kim Gordon.

"We're kicking off the 2020 season with a captivating group of speakers. From keynotes Reggie Fils-Aime, who oversaw Nintendo of America during its most successful era, and Kim Gordon, a creative virtuoso whose passion and achievements have paved the way for others, to our diverse range of expert featured speakers, these talents prove that SXSW is the premier destination for innovation and creative discovery," said Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer for SXSW. "We've also added new tracks and more programming to the second half of the week, as our event evolves to reflect the continued convergence of the industries who gather here."

Other speakers scheduled for the conference include Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes; actor and comedian Cheech Marin, in conversation with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez; IMDB founder and CEO Col Needham; and musician and producer Nile Rodgers, in conversation with music executive and entrepreneur Merck Mercuriadis.

SXSW is scheduled for March 13-22, 2020.