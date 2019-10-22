Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Orders First Series, Sets Fall 2020 Launch

An unscripted show following the band Johnnyswim on tour will be part of the net's first slate of originals.

The cable network headed by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines has greenlit its first original series.

The network, a joint venture with Discovery, is now officially called Magnolia after the couple's design-centered business empire. It's set to debut in October 2020, and its first slate of original programming will include a docuseries called Home on the Road, following married singer-songwriters Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez and their band, Johnnyswim, on tour.

The six-episode series will follow the couple, their children Joaquin and Luna and the eight band and crew members as they travel together on their tour bus. The show will also dive into the culture, stories and food of each city where they stop.

"Amanda and Abner are magnetic,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. "Ever since we met them a little over five years ago, we've been drawn to the way they navigate family, community and life on the road. They're not just musicians, they're storytellers, and together, they are a true picture of the relentless pursuit of following a dream and making it a reality. But their dream doesn't stop with them — it's extended to their family and fans and everyone they meet."

Said Abner and Amanda Ramirez, "When you’re on the road as much as we are, time spent at home starts to feel a lot like vacation. We decided early on that we want to spend as much time together as possible, so when we go on tour, we all go on tour. We’d be lying if we said the idea of traveling the country with your bandmates, a 4-year-old and a 12-month-old wasn’t a little bit scary, but it’s all we know. No matter what, we’re going to make home on the road."

Magnolia, which will take over the current DIY Network, will feature "unique, inspiring and family-friendly" programming centered on topics including community, home, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design. It will also be home to the Fixer Upper library of five seasons and 79 episodes.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are chief creative officers of the Magnolia network. Former HGTV president Allison Page has the same title at the new venture.