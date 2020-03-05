Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Sets Latest Original Series

With eight months to go before launch, Magnolia Network has given the green light to another original series.



The forthcoming cable channel, Chip and Joanna Gaines' joint venture with Discovery has committed, has added Growing Floret — a docuseries about Washington State's popular Floret Flower Farm. Growing Floret will follow farm founder Erin Benzakein and her team as they attempt to grow their organic operation by another 20 acres — newly acquired land that's been chemically damaged and overfarmed.



"One of the biggest motivators for building this network was a desire to tell the stories of brave people who are chasing big dreams," said Joanna Gaines. "Ever since discovering the incredible team behind Growing Floret, I have been endlessly inspired by the grit, hard work, and beauty that they're putting into the world. We are so excited to tell more of their story as they take the courageous steps to expand their flower farm and grow their business.”

Benzakein's latest book, A Year in Flowers, is a recent New York Times bestseller — and her Instagram account, which documents her designs and life on her family farm, boasts 650,000 followers. Her decade-old operation has been credited with playing a pivotal the broader push for organic and sustainable flower-growers known as the “farmer-florist” movement.



“For nearly 15 years, we have been hard at work raising our family, growing beautiful flowers, and building a farm,” said Benzakein. “Along this journey, we have openly shared the highs and lows and all that we have learned in the hopes that it will inspire others to follow their dreams and live a more meaningful life. It is such a tremendous honor to join Chip and Joanna’s new network and have the story of our family and our farm told in such a heartfelt, authentic way.”

Magnolia, which is set to bow on Oct. 4, is bulking up in anticipation of its launch. The network's first addition was Home on the Road, a docuseries following married singer-songwriters Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez of the band Johnnyswim.