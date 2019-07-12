Chloe Dan Departs as Head of Drama at Disney's 20th TV

The respected executive's exit is not related to the ongoing shuffle after the studio was absorbed by Disney earlier in the year.

Chloe Dan, who's headed the drama team at 20th Century Fox TV for the past two years, is leaving the studio.

Dan is parting on good terms with the now Disney-owned studio, and her exit is not related to any executive overhaul by 20th's new head of creative affairs, Carolyn Cassidy. Dan joined the studio in 2014 and has been senior vp drama development for the past two years.

"I'm grateful to everyone at TCFTV for allowing me the opportunity to grow and lead the drama team," said Dan. "I'm so proud of what we’ve accomplished and while I loved the home here at TCFTV, I’m excited to tackle new challenges. I've learned so much from Dana [Walden], Jonnie [Davis], Terence [Carter] and really everyone at this company, and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my career."

No other major moves at the studio are expected in the immediate future. Davis, who was head of creative affairs at 20th TV, was named head of ABC Studios on July 10, replacing Patrick Moran. Cassidy moved up to president of creative affairs to fill Davis' spot at 20th and will run the studio with president of business affairs Howard Kurtzman.

During her tenure at 20th Century Fox TV, Dan shepherded shows including NBC's hit This Is Us and Fox's The Resident, The Passage and Pitch, along with Filthy Rich and Next, both of which will air on Fox in 2019-20.

Prior to joining 20th, Dan worked as a feature executive at Dreamworks.