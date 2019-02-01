Chris Albrecht Stepping Down as Starz CEO

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht is exiting his post.

The premium cable outlet announced Friday that Albrecht would depart the network in March, opting to step down more than a year before his current contract expires. Albrecht has been with Starz for nearly a decade, and his exit comes as the network becomes more fully integrated with Canadian entertainment company Lionsgate — which acquired the network and its various properties in 2016 for $4.4 billion. COO Jeffrey Hirsch and the current leadership team will work alongside Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer going forward.

“Chris’s renowned programming expertise and entrepreneurial abilities have helped build Starz into a premium global brand distinguished by its great shows, fast-growing direct to consumer initiatives, and expanding international footprint,” said Feltheimer. “As we complete the first phase of our evolution into a unified company and accelerate our focus on Starz’s international expansion, Chris has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities. I look forward to working closely with him and Jeff Hirsch to ensure a smooth transition and plan the next steps of the Company’s continued growth.”