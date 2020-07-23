Chris D'Elia Prank Show Scrapped at Netflix

The move comes after the comedian was accused of sexual misconduct.

Netflix has scuttled an unscripted show featuring comedians Chris D'Elia and Bryan Callen following accusations of sexual misconduct against D'Elia.

News of the decision comes about a month after multiple women accused the 40-year-old D'Elia of sexually harassing them, including when they were underage. One alleged victim said the comic asked her for nude pictures knowing she was a minor.

D'Elia denied the allegations, saying he "never knowingly pursued" underage women and that all his relationships have been "legal and consensual." He was subsequently dropped by his agency, CAA.

When the allegations surfaced, D'Elia and Callen had recently made a deal with Netflix for an unscripted show that would focus on their relationship and love of pulling pranks. A spokesperson for the streamer tells The Hollywood Reporter that the show, which had not begun production, was scrapped soon afterward.

Three stand-up specials from D'Elia were still available on Netflix as of Thursday afternoon. He also appeared on the second season of the streamer's drama You.

Whitney Cummings, who co-starred with D'Elia on her NBC comedy Whitney for two seasons, said after the allegations that she was "devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned."

"This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence," Cummings said. "Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent. Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It's the adult's responsibility to be an adult."

The L.A. Times first reported the news.