Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin Surprise 'Avengers' Fans in Hollywood

Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s "Avengers Week" continued on Wednesday as Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan and Josh Brolin joined the ABC host to surprise fans of the Avengers franchise on Hollywood Blvd.

Promising people who were in line for a Marvel movies marathon a "sneak peak" at the upcoming film, Live! set up a head-sized hole in a wall, behind which the Avengers stars were waiting.

"I'm literally lost for words right now," one woman, who was dressed in a Thor outfit, said when she took off her Thor helmet and peeked through the hole. Chadwick Boseman then offered her a pair of extra tickets for a screening in Imax, which one fan had to take with his mouth.

"Nice to see you guys," one man with a Captain America shield said, as Hemsworth tickled his chin.

During the cast's group interview on Live!, Boseman explained why he flashed the audience the "Wakanda Forever" sign from Black Panther before taking his seat. "You know what, the funny thing is, if I don't want to do it, I have to not leave the house. I've been chased in cars, I've actually done the scene in Coming to America when he goes to the bathroom and people are bowing to him," he joked.

When Kimmel asked if there was any rivalry between Hemsworth and Boseman, who have both had successful solo movies, Hesworth joked, "Every time time a new character comes out and their film was better than mine, I have to remind myself, I was one of the founding members," Hemsworth said.

The cast also talked about "mementos" they had taken from set. "He already took my costume," Brolin, who plays Thanos, said, pointing at Hemsworth, who was wearing a purple suit.

"You dropped the ball, man, I don't know what you're doing," Hemsworth joked. Brolin then joked that he stole a leopard-skin thong from set that he was wearing. Boseman also pointed out that he was wearing the beads from Black Panther.

When asked if fans should stay until after the credits in the new movie, the whole cast agreed. (Marvel films generally offer sneak previews of upcoming films in teasers that roll post-credits.)

Kimmel has been welcoming stars from the upcoming Marvel superhero extravaganza Avengers: Infinity War all week, including Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Paul Bettany, Pom Klementieff, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista, who appeared on Monday and Tuesday's shows.

On Monday, cast members showed off an exclusive clip from the movie. On Tuesday, several played an icebreaker trivia game called "Guess the Avenger."

ABC, of course, shares a parent company with Marvel in The Walt Disney Company.

On Thursday's episode Kimmel is set to welcome Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Winston Duke.