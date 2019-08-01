Chris Messina to Star Opposite Matt Bomer in USA's 'The Sinner'

The scripted anthology was renewed for a third season back in March.

Chris Messina is headed for USA Network.

The Sharp Objects grad has signed on to star opposite Matt Bomer in the cabler's anthology The Sinner.

In season three, announced back in March, star Bill Pullman reprises his role as Det. Harry Ambrose as he investigates a car crash and uncovers a crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

White Collar alum Bomer will return to USA Network star as Jamie, a Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident. Messina will play Nick Haas, Jamie's college friend. A surprise visit years later alters the course of their friendship and their lives.

Season one star Jessica Biel will continue exec producing the Universal Content Productions entry via her studio-based Iron Ocean banner alongside showrunner Derek Simonds, Charlie Gogolak and Michelle Purple. Willie Reale will also exec produce alongside Adam Bernstein (Fargo, Breaking Bad), with the latter also set to direct the first two episodes.

Messina's TV credits include The Mindy Project, The Newsroom and Damages. On the film side, he's had roles in Birds of Prey, The Secrets We Keep, Dark Cargo and Away We Go, among others. He's repped by CAA, Management 360 and Gender Kelly.

A return date for The Sinner has not been announced.