Chris Pratt Returning to TV With Conspiracy Thriller 'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt is plotting a return to television.

The box office star and Parks and Recreation and Everwood grad is reteaming with his Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua to develop The Terminal List. Pratt would both star in and exec produce the conspiracy thriller, which is currently in development. Fuqua will direct the pilot and exec produce. A network is not yet attached.

The Terminal List follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As he returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about culpability, new evidence comes to light when Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

The drama is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name, which Pratt and Fuqua brought to MRC Television, which will serve as the studio on the drama and shop the package to potential buyers. Sources say The Terminal List is envisioned as a multiple-season scripted drama (and not a closed-ended limited series). The drama will be shopped to prestige outlets like FX and premium cable networks and streaming services.

David DiGilio (ABC's Traveler, CBS All Access' Strange Angel) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Pratt and Fuqua. The drama will be produced by both MRC TV and Civic Center Media, the two companies behind HBO's Stephen King adaptation The Outsider, starring Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo.

Should The Terminal List find a buyer — and with a box office mega-star attached, that's not a stretch — it would mark Pratt's first series regular television role since he wrapped NBC's beloved Amy Poehler comedy Parks and Recreation. Pratt spent seven seasons on the comedy from creators Greg Daniels and Mike Schur. His previous regular TV roles include all four seasons of The WB Network's Greg Berlanti drama Everwood. Since Parks wrapped in 2015, Pratt has largely focused on features, with roles in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and two Jurassic World films, as well as lending his voice for a pair of Lego Movies, among others. He's repped by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane Offer.

Fuqua, meanwhile, counts The Equalizer franchise, Olympus Has Fallen, Southpaw and Training Day among his feature work. On the TV side, he has directed and exec produced series including The Resident, Shooter, Training Day and Ice. He's with CAA.



MRC is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.