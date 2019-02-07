Fresh From Fasting, Chris Pratt Talks about His Spiritual Side on 'The Late Show'

Pratt opened up about the pressures of fame but avoided talk of his recent engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Ahead of the upcoming release of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, the film's voice star Chris Pratt dropped into The Late Show Thursday night to chat with host Stephen Colbert.

Teasing his appearance on social media, the actor posted an Instagram video of himself drawing playful makeup onto the Lego characters he voices in the film: Rex Dangervest and Emmet Brickowski. It was accompanied by the caption, "Tonight Stephen Colbert and I get deep."

Speaking about the first Lego movie [released in 2014], Pratt pointed out that expectations were not very high since people assumed a Lego movie would be "stupid." He said, "but we made it, and it was great," alluding to pressure for the sequel to succeed.

On another topic, Pratt was quizzed on his diet by The Late Night host. He revealed that he has just emerged from a 21-day Daniel Fast that he participated in through his Church. "Daniel was a guy who only ate fruits, vegetables and grains," explained Pratt, adding that he was inspired by his pastor to complete it.

Running with the religious angle, Pratt gave a quote from his Pastor about the pressures of fame and struggle to maintain ones inner self. "If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that's within you, it will kill you."

During his guest appearance, Pratt also talked with Colbert about his farming life, including the raising of sheep and how Pratt plans to make Christmas stockings for his friends and family consisting of "treats and meats" from the farm.

Back on the pressing subject of The Lego Movie 2, Colbert gave a shout out for its Feb. 8 release date. Helmed by director Mike Mitchell, the film features numerous well known voices including Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Maya Rudolph, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie and Will Ferrell.

Elsewhere on late night TV, the Lego buzz continued as Arnett appeared as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden.