Chris Pratt Talks Shedding His Good Guy Persona in 'The Kid'

During a visit to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Wednesday, the actor told Kimmel he enjoyed getting to play a villain in the dark Western, which hits theaters Friday.

Chris Pratt, who is known for playing the affable Andy Dwyer on Parks and Rec and the hero in films like the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, is shedding that good guy image in his latest film The Kid.

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the actor told Kimmel he enjoyed getting to play a villain in the dark Western. "It was really an opportunity to do something different, I liked it," he said.

He added that the film's director, Vincent D'Onofrio, had him in mind for the part after Pratt had expressed doubt that he would ever get to play such a character. "I had said to him that I don't think I would ever be able to play a bad guy — the characters I've played, they haven't really been bad... Early in my career if I had tried to be bad, people would be like, 'Oh, he's not that bad,'" Pratt explained.

"I'm trying to imagine him as a director," Kimmel said of D’Onofrio, who has played the villain in Netflix's Daredevil and Jurassic World, among others.

"He’s from New York, he's very direct… It's in the word director, you should be direct," Pratt said, laughing. "Some directors are deferential and allow the process to happen and only gently guide you one way or the other and it's an amazing style and I've worked with a lot of people like that and it’s really effective, [but] Vince is not that way," Pratt explained, adding that he loves his director “more than maybe anyone.”

He added, "You get to do really amazing things when you just trust somebody when you know they're not going to leave you hanging."

The Kid hits theaters Friday. The film also stars Ethan Hawke, D'Onofrio and Dane DeHaan.