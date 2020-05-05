Chris Pratt TV Series 'The Terminal List' Lands at Amazon

Chris Pratt's TV return will stream on Amazon.

Following a multiple-outlet bidding war, The Terminal List — Pratt's first scripted series regular role following Parks and Recreation — has landed at Amazon with a straight to series order.

Taken out to market in February, Pratt stars and exec produces the drama that is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name. Pratt and exec producer/director Antoine Fuqua — who worked together on The Magnificent Seven — brought the title to MRC Television, which serves as the studio behind the project and shopped the package to potential buyers. Sources say The Terminal List is envisioned as a multiple-season effort and not a closed-ended limited series.

The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves. Producers plan to assemble a writing staff where half the scribes are either veterans themselves or have veterans in their families and having vets and their families as part of multiple aspects of the show.

David DiGilio (ABC's Traveler, CBS All Access' Strange Angel) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Pratt and Fuqua. The Terminal List will be produced by both MRC TV and Civic Center Media, the two companies behind HBO's Stephen King adaptation The Outsider, starring Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, with Amazon Studios also on board.

The Terminal List marks Pratt's first series-regular role since he wrapped NBC's beloved comedy Parks and Recreation. (He recently returned for last week's virtual episode/fundraiser.) Pratt spent seven seasons on the show from creators Greg Daniels and Mike Schur. His previous regular TV roles include all four seasons of The WB Network's Greg Berlanti drama Everwood. Since Parks and Rec wrapped in 2015, Pratt has largely focused on features, with roles in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and two Jurassic World films, as well as lending his voice for a pair of Lego Movies, among others.

He is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane Offer. Fuqua is with CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. DiGilio is with Industry Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. ICM Partners represents the author, Carr, and sold media rights for the series.

The Terminal List is the second MRC/Civic Center package to land at a streamer following a bidding war. Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell limited comedy series The Shrink Next Door sold to Apple last month.

MRC is a division of Valence Media, parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.



