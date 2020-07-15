Chris Redd on Dating During COVID-19: "I'm a Ninja With the Quarantine"

The 'SNL' castmember appeared virtually on 'Conan' Wednesday night, where he also talked about the process of creating his protest relief fund that has raised over $360,000.

Saturday Night Live castmember Chris Redd dropped into Conan on Wednesday night, where he was quizzed by late night host Conan O'Brien about what it would take for him to date during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You are a singly, eligible bachelor," said O'Brien to the comedian, "what would it take for you to date during COVID?"

Redd said that test results would be necessary for any prospective partner, adding that he's really good at picking out who's actually been quarantining and following safety guidelines during this time.

"I'm a ninja with the quarantine, I'm cold blooded with it man, like, I dodge 'rona," said the comedian.

He added that he sometimes tests people by casually asking them about going to a party during quarantine to gage their level of concern. "So it's your own sting operation," declared O'Brien. "Yes it is," laughed Redd.

Redd also talked about the COVID-19 protest relief fund that he initiated last month, which has now raised over $360,000 on Go Fund Me.

Describing it as a fund for protesters "who are out on the front lines" fighting for justice and inequality, Redd explained that it the money is intended to relieve people of some bills amid the pandemic.

He was inspired to create the fund because he felt a little bit useless and thought someone — the government — should come up with a plan to provide a little bit of relief for some people. After a while, he realized it might as well be him.

By the fifth hour of the page being live, more than $80,000 had been raised. O'Brien jokingly compared it to being on Breaking Bad, where a lot of money comes in and you have to figure out how to get rid of it quickly.

Redd went on to say that it was a world he was unfamiliar with, and he basically did a three week crash course getting to know activists across the country and learning how to get the funds to people as quickly as possible.

"It's been a joy," he said of the process, adding that this has been a stressful time for him personally with some family members being in high-risk categories.