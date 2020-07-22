Chris Redd Scores HBO Max Comedy Special

The 'Saturday Night Live' regular will be part of a slate of stand-up specials produced by Conan O'Brien's Team Coco.

Saturday Night Live regular Chris Redd will star in a comedy special at HBO Max.

The special is one of a set of stand-up specials produced by Conan O'Brien's Team Coco. The first two, featuring comedians Beth Stelling and James Veitch, will debut in August on the WarnerMedia-owned streamer. Specials from Redd and Moses Storm will film later.

O'Brien will also host two multi-act specials featuring comics Naomi Ekperigin, Solomon Georgio, Ismo and Tommy Johnagin.

Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy will explore family, society and the exes who have shaped her. Stelling made her late-night debut on TBS' Conan and has since filmed two half-hour specials. She has also worked as a writer on Sarah Silverman's I Love You, America and TBS' The Last O.G.

Veitch likewise made his late-night debut on Conan and was part of the Conan & Friends stand-up tour in 2018. His special, Straight to VHS, covers topics including technology, retro gaming and finding love through troubleshooting theory. Both his and Stelling's sets were filmed before production shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The HBO Max special is the latest move outside the realm of Saturday Night Live for Redd. He's also set to star opposite SNL castmate Kenan Thompson and Don Johnson in NBC's comedy Kenan, playing the title character's brother/assistant/manager/house guest. Redd is entering his fourth season as part of the SNL cast.