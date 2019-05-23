Chrissy Teigen to Star in Court Show for Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi

Chrissy Teigen is headed to court.

The model and TV personality will preside over a courtroom show — appropriately titled Chrissy's Court — on Quibi, the shortform video platform backed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman.

Teigen will adjudicate real small-claims cases in the show, with the parties involved agreeing to abide by her verdicts. Teigen's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, will serve as the bailiff in her daughter's courtroom.

"When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated. I knew I had to take matters into my own hands," said Teigen. "Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss."

Chrissy's Court joins shows from Lena Waithe, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Raimi, Guillermo del Toro and Scooter Braun at Quibi, which is set to launch in spring 2020. The service will offer up shortform shows and longer narratives broken into "chapters" of roughly 10 minutes each, with video tailored for viewing on mobile phones. Katzenberg and Whitman are targeting mobile users specifically, as their research suggests users of streamers like Netflix and Hulu don't watch much longer-form content on their phones.

Teigen, meanwhile, is also developing a set of food shows for Hulu with chef David Chang and Vox Media and will serve as a judge for NBC's comedy competition Bring the Funny, set to air in the summer. She is repped by 3Arts, WME and Del Shaw.