Chrissy Teigen Says Her Publicist Banned Her From Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live'

Chrissy Teigen revealed she had been banned from Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen while returning as a guest for the late-night show's 10th anniversary episode on Thursday.

"I wasn't allowed to do this show for two years after the first time I did it because I got so blackout drunk," the model, author and TV host told Andy Cohen amid a jam-packed show that revisited some of the best clubhouse moments through the years.

When Cohen asked who enacted the ban, she answered, "Marisa, my publicist." The host responded by thanking the publicist for letting Teigen appear on the special episode: "Oh, my God! Thank you, Marisa, for letting her do it now."

Teigen, whose new NBC competition Bring The Funny premeires in July, has been open in the past about her struggles with alcohol. In 2017, she told Cosmopolitan, "I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for [husband] John [Legend], for anybody."

During her WHHL appearance, Teigen also weighed in on the latest Real Housewives drama and rated the "shadiest moments" that have ever occurred in the clubhouse (the name for the show's New York City set) on a scale of one to 10. Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Naomi Campbell, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Patti Lupone and Kim Kardashian were among the past guests who were rated.

Before the episode, Cohen spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the late-night show hitting the decade milestone. In addition to Teigen, the anniversary episode also included guests John Mayer and Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps, performing her new single. "If you look at those three people, they are so emblematic of the diversity of Watch What Happens Live. You have a Real Housewife, a Real Housewife superfan and then you have an absolute rockstar who has nothing to do with Real Housewives but who is part of the Watch What Happens Live culture," Cohen told THR.

Cohen also reflected on the moment he felt that the show cemented itself in pop culture. "Meryl Streep coming on [in 2012] was really a turning point for the show. I had been leaning on the kindness of friends to do the show, like Sarah Jessica Parker and Liam Neeson and Jerry Seinfeld," he said. "Then when we started booking guests who came on just because they thought it would be good for one reason or another, that was big."

As for the future of the pop-culture powerhouse, the Real Housewives executive producer, reunion host and new father said he hasn't thought about whether he wants another decade of WHHL: "For us, every new guest, every new big star that we get to come on the show who has never been on is why I keep doing it. And, beyond that, it's for people who love the show."