Christie Brinkley Out of 'Dancing With the Stars' After Suffering Injury

The supermodel's daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook will take her place for the rest of the season.

Dancing With the Stars hasn't even aired its first episode of the upcoming cycle but there's already been an elimination.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley suffered injuries during rehearsal that required her to have wrist and arm surgery, rendering her unable to participate in the rest of the season.

As a result, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook will compete in her place.

The news was announced on Monday's Good Morning America and via a statement from BBC Studios and ABC.

In her own statement to ABC News, Brinkley, who seemed to be in good spirits as she joked about her injury, said, "Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing With the Stars this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine…ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!"

Meanwhile, Brinkley-Cook, who fit perfectly into her mom's performance outfit as she gets ready just hours before the show premiere, told GMA she was excited about the challenge.

"I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do," she told GMA. "I think it will change me."

"I'm doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud," Brinkley-Cook added. "She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare."

The rest of this season's DWTS cast includes singer Ally Brooke (formerly of Fifth Harmony), former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, The Office alum Kate Flannery, All That's Kel Mitchell, former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom, American Idol season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, the Supremes' Mary Wilson, two-time Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis and ex-Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Read the full statement about Brinkley's injury and Brinkley-Cook's substitution below.

While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.