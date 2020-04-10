Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth Set for 'Disney Family Singalong' Special at ABC

John Stamos, Josh Gad and a host of others will also sing beloved Disney songs in the hourlong show.

ABC will gather a host of stars for a Disney-themed music special April 16.

The Disney Family Singalong will gather the likes of Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, John Stamos, Josh Gad, Michael Bublé, Auli'i Cravalho, Amber Riley and more to sing beloved songs from the Disney catalog in their homes. Ryan Seacrest will serve as host.

"If there's something that we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music," says ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. "We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone's home in a way that only the magic of Disney can."

The hourlong special is set to air at 8 p.m. April 16, filling a hole in ABC's schedule for that night after Grey's Anatomy ended its season early. Spinoff Station 19 is moving to the 9 p.m. slot for the remainder of the season. The special is of a piece with programs like Fox's iHeart Living Room Concert and CBS' ACM Presents: Our Country, which likewise showcased music stars performing from their homes during coronavirus quarantines.

The Disney Family Singalong will feature songs from Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen and High School Musical, among others. An animated character will guide viewers through the onscreen lyrics. The special will include PSAs to raise awareness about Feeding America's efforts to help food-insecure people during the pandemic.

Other participants in the special are Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond and Thomas Rhett.