Christoph Waltz to Star With Liam Hemsworth in Quibi Thriller

The Oscar winner is the latest high-profile talent to sign on with the shortform streaming platform.

Add Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) to the list of high-profile names signing on to programming at shortform streamer Quibi.

The Oscar winner will star with Liam Hemsworth in an untitled thriller series for the service, which is set to launch next spring. The project features Hemsworth as a terminally ill man who, desperate to provide for his pregnant wife, agrees to participate in a deadly game where he discovers he's not the hunter, but the prey.

Waltz will play a character named Miles Sellers. Other details about the role are being kept under wraps.

The effort will mark Waltz's American series debut. His film credits include Alita: Battle Angel, Downsizing and The Legend of Tarzan, and the actor is set to reprise his role as the villainous Blofeld in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die. Waltz is repped by ICM.

The untitled series comes from CBS Television Studios and creator Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who will executive produce with director Phil Abraham (Mad Men, Daredevil), Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures.

Quibi has more than 40 scripted and unscripted projects in development ahead of its planned launch in April 2020. The mobile-focused streaming platform will release shows in short "chapters" of eight to 10 minutes each and plans to premiere some 7,000 pieces of content in its first year, with users paying $4.99 monthly for a version with ads and $7.99 for an ad-free version. Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman have raised $1 billion so far.