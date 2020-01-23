Chuck Lorre Kidney-Donor Comedy Goes to CBS

The pilot written by 'Mom' veteran Marco Pennette is the second for Lorre at the network this cycle.

CBS has ordered its second pilot from comedy kingpin Chuck Lorre this development season.

The network has greenlit B Positive, a multi-camera show about a man in search of a kidney donor. Mom and Ugly Betty veteran Marco Pennette is writing the script and will executive produce with Lorre. Warner Bros. TV, Lorre's long-time studio home, is producing.

The potential series joins the Lorre-produced United States of Al on CBS' pilot roster. The latter centers on the friendship between a Marine combat veteran (Parker Young) and his unit's Afghan interpreter (Adir Khalyan), who is newly arrived in the United States.

B Positive follows newly divorced dad Drew, who is faced with finding a kidney donor. He's at the end of his rope when he runs into GIna, a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her kidney. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Pennette has been a co-executive producer on Mom — also exec produced by Lorre — for the past six seasons. The veteran writer and producer's credits also include Desperate Housewives, Samantha Who? and Caroline in the City.

Lorre, for his part, has three series on the air at CBS in Mom, Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon and first-year show Bob Hearts Abishola, which earned a full-season order in the fall, along with Netflix's The Kominsky Method.

Along with the two Lorre comedies, CBS has given a series commitment to the drama Clarice, which follows FBI agent Clarice Starling after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.