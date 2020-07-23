'Chucky' Voice Actor Brad Dourif Joins Syfy-USA Series

The 'Deadwood' star will continue his work as the evil doll as the franchise moves to TV.

The newest incarnation of demonic doll Chucky will sound just like its predecessors.

Brad Dourif, who has voiced the character over the course of seven feature films, will reprise his role in Syfy and USA's series Chucky. Dourif will once again team with franchise veterans Don Mancini, who has written the entire film series, and David Kirschner, who produced all seven movies.

Dourif (Deadwood) has been part of the franchise since 1988's Child's Play, where he briefly appeared on screen as serial killer Charles Lee Ray, whose soul was transferred into a doll named Chucky.

The Chucky series, from Universal Studio Group's Universal Content Productions, is set in an idyllic American town where a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a yard sale. The town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose its hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

The Chucky movie franchise has grossed nearly $200 million worldwide and led to a massive wave of merchandising that includes video games, comics and other paraphernalia. MGM is also remaking Child's Play for the big screen.

Mancini (Hannibal, Syfy's Channel Zero) will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Kirschner and Nick Antosca (The Act) via his Eat the Cat banner, through his overall deal at UCP. Harley Peyton (Channel Zero, Project Blue Book) also executive produces.

Dourif is repped by Innovative Artists.

Chucky was developed at Syfy and will air there and on sister network USA in 2021. A teaser for the series is below.