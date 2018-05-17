'City on a Hill' Drama Starring Kevin Bacon Picked Up to Series at Showtime

The premium cable network has handed out a 12-episode order to the drama from exec producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Showtime is heading full time to its City on a Hill.

The premium cable network has handed out a 12-episode series order to the Boston crime drama exec produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Starring Kevin Bacon (The Following, I Love Dick) and Aldis Hodge (Underground), the drama will premiere in 2019.

Based on an original idea from Affleck and exec producer Chuck MacLean, City on a Hill is a fictional account of the "Boston Miracle" police operation. In the early 1990s, the Massachusetts capital was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm — and then it all suddenly changed.

"City on a Hill has the veneer of a classic Boston cops-and-robbers drama but actually dives headfirst into challenging the very institutions it depicts," Showtime CEO David Nevins said. "In reality, the series is a penetrating look at the larger criminal justice system and those who operate within it, with mesmerizing performances by Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge anchoring the suspense."

Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O'Brien, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman and Jere Shea round out the cast. City is exec produced by Afflec, Damon and their Pearl Street Films banner. MacLean penned the script and exec produces alongside Michael Cuesta, who directed the pilot. Jennifer Todd and James Mangold will exec produce, while Bacon is set as a co-exec producer.

City joins a Showtime roster that also includes The Affair, Billions, The Chi, Homeland, I'm Dying Up Here, Ray Donovan, Shameless, SMILF and Kidding.

For Bacon, the news follows Syfy's decision to pass on picking up its Tremors follow-up to series.

For Pearl Street, City on a Hill marks the company's second scripted TV foray after Syfy's short-lived drama Incorporated, which was canceled after one season. On the film side, the company's credits include Manchester by the Sea, Live by Night and Jason Bourne.