'City on a Hill' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

Showtime is returning to Boston.

The premium cable network used its time before press Friday at the Television Critics Association's summer tour to announce a second season renewal for drama City on a Hill.

The pickup arrives as the Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge drama about 1990s crime in Boston is set to close out its rookie run on Aug. 18.

“City on a Hill is that addictive kind of meaty and messy show we love at Showtime,” said Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine. “With the inspired pairing of Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge and the inspired writing of Tom Fontana and Chuck MacLean, we believe there is a rich future for this compelling series.”

The drama is currently averaging 3.5 million viewers per week when factoring in multiplatform returns. The series, which counts Ben Affleck and Matt Damon among its exec producers, has a 73 percent and 69 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.com among critics and viewers, respectively. THR's chief TV critic Tim Goodman called the series an "ambitious crime drama with great potential and a red flag or two" in his June review ahead of City on a Hill's series debut.

City on a Hill had a somewhat long road to the screen. The drama was picked up to pilot in July 2017, but wasn't picked up to series until nearly a year later.

The renewal arrives after a busy morning of announcements from Showtime. The premium cable network, which also set return dates for the final season of Homeland (Feb. 9), Work in Progress (Dec. 8), Shameless (Nov. 3), Kidding (Nov. 3) and Ray Donovan (Nov. 17), also handed out a series commitment to Lisa Taddeo's Three Women. (The drama will still need a formal series order before it's on the air; a "series commitment" really just means a very large financial commitment would be paid to producers if it doesn't go the distance.)