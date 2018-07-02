TNT Renews 'Animal Kingdom' and Claws'

TNT renewed dramas Animal Kingdom and Claws on Monday morning.

The pair, among the first orders for the network's evolving drama brand, have seen significant success in their summer runs. The renewals will bring Animal Kingdom to a fourth season and Claws to a third season, each expected to return to the air in 2019.

Both of them have seen atypical ratings growth in the cable space. Improving both in linear and digital views, the recent Animal Kingdom premiere was up to 4.3 million viewers and 2 million adults 18-49. Claws improved 38 percent in the key demo, earning 1.3 million adults 18-49 in its season premiere.

Animal Kingdom and Claws have been points of boasting for Kevin Reilly's new era of Turner Entertainment, even more important considering the recent completion of the AT&T merger.

Coming from John Wells Productions, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin and Shawn Hatosy. Claws is also from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner's Studio T, as well as Rashida Jones and Will McCormack's Le Train Train. It stars Niecy Nash and Carrie Preston.