'Claws' to End With Season 4 on TNT

TNT is retracting its Claws.

The WarnerMedia-owned cable network has renewed the drama starring Niecy Nash for a fourth and final season. The news comes after the third season of the drama wrapped in August.

"For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna [Nash] and her crew."

Claws stars Nash as the owner of a nail salon in Bradenton, Fla., who along with her staff begin laundering money for an organized-crime outfit and eventually work their way up to controlling their own empire. The series also stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin and Jason Antoon, with Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.

Claws has been a very steady and solid performer for TNT, but the decision to end with season four was a mutual one between the network and the creative team. Season three of the show, which was simulcast on TNT and TBS, averaged about 1.25 million viewers for initial airings, about even with the previous two seasons (1.29 million and 1.28 million). Delayed and multiplatform viewing pushed that figure substantially higher.

The series is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, creator Eliot Laurence and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver. The show comes form Jones and McCormack's Le Train Train in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

The end of Claws will leave TNT with just two current scripted series in Animal Kingdom, which has been picked up for a fifth season, and The Alienist follow-up, The Angel of Darkness. The long-in-development Snowpiercer has moved to TBS for a 2020 premiere. The network also has Ridley Scott sci-fi series Raised by Wolves and thriller Tell Me Your Secrets on tap, along with unscripted show Chasing the Cure and All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, which premieres Oct. 2.