Clive Barker's 'Books of Blood' Lands at Hulu as Feature Film

Brannon Braga will direct and co-write the movie based on the author's collections of short stories.

Hulu is going deeper into the original movie game with a feature adaptation of Clive Barker's Books of Blood.

The feature film will tell three tales from horror author Barker's multi-volume series of short stories. Brannon Braga (The Orville, several Star Trek series) will make his feature directing debut with the film and is co-writing with Adam Simon; the two previously co-created Salem for WGN America.

The cast for the film includes Anna Friel, Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron and Yul Vazquez.

Books of Blood, which has been in the works for months, is part of a relatively new area of business for Hulu, which has not previously aired original feature films. The streamer recently picked up Vince Vaughn comedy The Binge and is in the second season Blumhouse's Into the Dark, a monthly series of horror movies. It has also aired some feature documentaries.

Braga and Simon serve as executive producers of Books of Blood along with Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry and Barker. Mark Miller is a co-exec producer, and Joe Micucci, Jason Clark and Michael Mahoney are producers. The film comes from Fox 21 and Fuzzy Door, headed by MacFarlane and Huggins.

Friel (Pushing Daisies, The Girlfriend Experience) and Gavron (Hulu's Catch-22) will be featured in one story, with Friel playing Mary, a psychologist who has gained fame for debunking theories and beliefs not based in science. That stance is shaken when she meets Simon (Gavron), a man who claims to speak for the 7-year-old son she lost to leukemia.

Robertson (For the People) plays Jenna, a hypersensitive girl who suffers from misphonia, an abhorrence of sound. When she learns her mother is about to send her back to "the Farm," she sets out for Los Angeles.

Vazquez (Russian Doll) will play Bennett, a professional killer whose latest target clues him in to a priceless book that could allow him and his wife to retire. His search for the book leads him into supernatural horror.

Books of Blood is slated for a fall 2020 premiere and joins a roster of upcoming Hulu projects that includes High Fidelity — which was originally set at Disney+ — Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, The Dropout and season three of MacFarlane's The Orville, which is moving from Fox.