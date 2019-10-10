Clive Owen to Star With Julianne Moore in Apple Series

Clive Owen is returning to TV.

The actor will star opposite Julianne Moore in Apple's limited series Lisey's Story, based on the Stephen King novel of the same title. King is writing all eight episodes.

The thriller centers on Lisey (Moore), who is two years removed from the death of her husband. A series of events causes her to begin facing certain realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

Owen will play Lisey's husband, Scott Landon. The role marks the Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee's first series role since The Knick, the Steven Soderbergh-produced and -directed drama that aired on Cinemax in 2014-15.

Lisey's Story comes from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot — which also has Little Voice and My Glory Was I Had Such Friends set for the tech giant's Apple TV+ platform — and Warner Bros. TV. King, Moore, Abrams and Bad Robot's Ben Stephenson are the executive producers.

Owen will next be seen in Ang Lee's Gemini Man, which hits theaters Friday and stars Will Smith (both the present-day actor and a de-aged version). The Children of Men star's other recent credits include The Confirmation and Ophelia. He is repped by CAA and Howard Fishman.

Deadline first reported the news.