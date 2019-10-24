'Cloak and Dagger' Canceled at Freeform

The Marvel drama ran two seasons at the Disney-owned cable network and hailed from the comic book giant's TV division.

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger is done.

Disney-owned cable network Freeform has opted to cancel the Marvel drama after two seasons. The news comes shortly after Marvel announced a major leadership change, with film topper Kevin Fiege adding oversight of its TV division, among other units. Marvel's head of TV Jeph Loeb, who developed Cloak and Dagger, is leaving the company and is expected to formally announce his departure before Thanksgiving.

Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana and Ally Maki starred in the drama from exec producer Joe Pokaski (who serves as showrunner) and Loeb.

The decision arrives five months after season two of the YA-focused drama wrapped its sophomore season. Ratings for the series were down year-over-year (as is common for pretty much every linear series) and options on the cast were expiring.

"We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told," Freeform said in a statement. "We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together."

This is the latest cancellation to raise eyebrows from younger-focused Freeform. The basic cable network recently canceled Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists after one season. That move was considered a big surprise as PLL was the cabler's brand-defining show. In the time since, Freeform has reinvented itself with more relevant and timely shows like The Bold Type and Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish.



For Marvel, meanwhile, the cancellation of Cloak and Dagger comes at a time of big changes for the comic book powerhouse. This year, Marvel said farewell to FX's Legion, and will close up shop on ABC's Agents of SHIELD next year. Remaining Marvel TV-produced series include Hulu's The Runaways and upcoming Helstrom and a slate of five animated comedies (and mash-up) at the Disney-backed streamer. The company recently scrapped Hulu's Ghost Rider series. Looking forward, Marvel's Disney+ shows — many of which are spinoffs from the MCU featuring their A-list stars — are being overseen by the company's film division and not Loeb's TV unit.