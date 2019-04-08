'Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter' Renewed at SundanceTV

The Daytime Emmy-nominated series, which grew out of one of The Hollywood Reporter's signature features in print and online, returns for a fifth season June 23.

SundanceTV has renewed Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter for a fifth season. The series is set to premiere at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT on Sunday, June 23.

The original nonfiction series, which grew out of one of The Hollywood Reporter's signature features in print and online, features Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmakers, creators and stars from the year's top films and TV shows, including actors, actresses, directors, producers, screenwriters, songwriters and documentary directors.

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter consists of a series of filmed roundtable panels, where guests discuss everything from their individual projects to their craft and true stories from the business. The panels present thoughtful, informative takes on the film and television industry today.

The new season will include conversations with A-list talent from the year's most critically acclaimed films and TV series. Guests include Marti Noxon, Sam Esmail, Nic Pizzolatto, Bill Hader, Alan Yang, Tanya Saracho, Alan Arkin, Jim Carrey, Don Cheadle, Ted Danson, Patricia Arquette, Danai Gurira, Emilia Clarke, Diego Luna, Stephan James, Richard Madden, Regina Hall, Maya Rudolph and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Recent participants have included Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee, Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Glenn Close, Viggo Mortensen, Alfonso Cuarón, Regina King, Rachel Weisz and more.

During the weeks leading up to the Emmys and the Oscars, viewers can watch the series every Sunday on SundanceTV. The full, uncensored discussions are available to watch online every Monday after the show airs.

The news comes on the heels of the show's second Daytime Emmy nomination. The show was nominated for outstanding special class series, where it will compete alongside CBS' Lucky Dog With Brandon McMillan, Oxygen's Mysteries & Scandals, Freeform's To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World, PBS' Variety Studio: Actors on Actors and AmericanTheatreWing.org's Working in the Theatre. Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter previously earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017.

The series, produced in-house by THR, is executive produced by Matthew Belloni, Stephen Galloway, Jennifer Laski and Lacey Rose from The Hollywood Reporter and Paul Haddad from SundanceTV, and is produced by Stephanie Fischette from The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch all of the roundtables here.