'Clueless' Mystery Reboot Lands at Peacock

A reboot of the beloved 1995 movie Clueless — one that centers on a supporting character from the film and includes a mystery element — has landed at Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streaming platform will develop a comedy that's set in the present and will focus on Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in the movie), Cher Horowitz's lifelong best friend. The project, which has been in the works for nearly a year, hails from CBS Television Studios and writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace, Man With a Plan).

The show is described as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?"

CBS TV Studios previously produced a sitcom based on the movie, starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher and with Dash continuing her role as Dionne. It ran for three seasons on ABC and UPN.

Clueless, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in July, has become a pop culture touchstone and helped make stars of Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy. The film's writer and director, Amy Heckerling, is not involved in the Peacock project.

Writers Reddout and Hickey are executive producing the reboot with Corinne Brinkerhoff (Jane the Virgin), who has an overall deal at CBS TV Studios, her producing partner Tiffany Grant, producers of the film Scott Rudin and Robert Lawrence, and Eli Bush.

Peacock already has updates of sitcoms Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster among its roster of original series, along with a new version of Battlestar Galactica from Sam Esmail and a MacGruber series based on Will Forte's Saturday Night Live character.

Variety first reported the news.