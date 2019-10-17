'Clueless' Reboot With Mystery Element in the Works at CBS TV Studios

The project would feature characters from the original but take a more dramatic tone than the 1995 movie that starred Alicia Silverstone.

CBS Television Studios is gearing up for a reboot of Clueless — one that makes Cher Horowitz the subject of a mystery.

CBS TV Studios owns the TV rights to the beloved 1995 feature film, written and directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher. The movie spawned a follow-up sitcom, created by Heckerling, with Rachel Blanchard in the lead role that ran for three seasons on ABC and UPN.

The new version, from writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace, Man With a Plan), would center on Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in both previous iterations), Cher's best friend and lifelong right-hand woman. When Cher disappears, Dionne must take on the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her friend.

The new version is described as Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo video, set in a high school that is uniquely 2020 L.A. The studio is shopping the project and has interest from multiple bidders, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Corinne Brinkerhoff (No Tomorrow, Jane the Virgin), who has an overall deal with CBS TV Studios, will executive produce the Clueless reboot with producing partner Tiffany Grant and one of the film's producers, Robert Lawrence. Heckerling is not involved in the project.

CBS TV Studios is also developing a Walker, Texas Ranger remake at The CW and produces that network's current series Nancy Drew, Charmed and Dynasty, along with a sizable portion of the series on CBS and streamer CBS All Access and Netflix's Dead to Me, Unbelievable and Insatiable.

